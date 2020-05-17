Veronica A. (Rabb) Vitt
Vicki, age 89 of New Philadelphia, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH and graduated from McKinley High School where she was on the Homecoming Court and a star basketball player. Vicki was a strong, determined, kind, woman who loved her family, gardening, swimming, and thrift shopping. She had a special place in her heart for animals and rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life. Vicki was artistic and loved to write poetry and short stories. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and school functions. She also enjoyed many family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She worked many jobs throughout her life from hairdresser to the Hello Shop gift shop to a guide at Schoenbrunn Village. However, her favorite job was at the Dover YMCA where she earned her lifeguard certificate at the age of sixty-five. She spent over a decade at the YMCA teaching children and adults how to swim.
Vicki was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anna Stolarik and Margaret McKittrick; her son-in-law, Michael Kostelnik and grandson, Ryan Vitt. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Frank Vitt Jr; her sons, Eric (Peggy) Vitt and Denny (Debby) Vitt; her daughter, Rebecca Kostelnik; grandchildren, Sean (Nina) Kostelnik, Chad Kostelnik, Tonja (Jay) Prendergast and Maddie, Ty Basiewcz, Heather (Archie) Cortright, and Christina Vitt.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. Donations in Vicki's name may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society. Condolences and special memories can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2020.