Vicki Sue Snedeker
67, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, while surrounded by her family in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eileen (Tompkins) Ferren. She was a 1970 graduate of Garaway High School at Sugarcreek and had worked for both the Amish Door Restaurant at Wilmot and the former Reliable Cleaning Company in Dover. Vicki attended Dover Apostolic Church at Dover and had formerly attended LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia. She also loved crafting, making wreaths and decorating the inside of her home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mandy J. Snedeker of Uhrichsville and Vanessa I. Rios of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Henry, Micah, Ysrael, Mya, Sophia, Isabella and Aubrey; a great granddaughter, Vienna; a sister, Sheila (Larry) Stedman of Arizona; a brother, Thomas, (Becky) Ferren of Dover; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Kordalay and her dog, Baby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Ferren and Jack Ferren; two sisters, Bonnie Woolard and Dale Lynn Hagloch and her former husband, Randy Snedeker.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Vicki's life will be conducted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Perry officiating. A reception will be held in the Dover Apostolic Church at Dover following the service. In keeping with Vicki's wishes, following the service, her body is to be cremated through the care of the Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Vicki by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019