Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
232 N. Wooster Ave
Strasburg, OH 44680
330-343-6132
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
232 N. Wooster Ave
Strasburg, OH 44680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Endsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie L. Endsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie L. Endsley Obituary
Vickie L. Endsley

67, of Strasburg passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born October 15, 1951 in Dover she was the daughter of Harold Grove of Parral and the late Norma Shear Grove. Vickie was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kobe Fearon. She had been an active volunteer with 4-H and the Tuscarawas County Pork Producers; and was a founding advisor of the 4-H Junior Achievers. Vickie enjoyed traveling and taking vacations to the beach; but her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren, they were the center of her world.

In addition to her father, Vickie is also survived by her children, Mike (Rachel) Fearon of Greenville, Ashley (Shawn) Ellwood of New Philadelphia; brother, Randy Grove of Parral; grandchildren, Madelyn, Seth, Edee Fearon, Kayne and Karter Ellwood; nephews, Daniel and Tony Grove; and her former husband, Rod Endsley of Dover.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will be greeting friends on Sunday from 2-4 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at 140 South Bodmer Ave., Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Vickie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now