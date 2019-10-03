|
Vickie L. Endsley
67, of Strasburg passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born October 15, 1951 in Dover she was the daughter of Harold Grove of Parral and the late Norma Shear Grove. Vickie was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kobe Fearon. She had been an active volunteer with 4-H and the Tuscarawas County Pork Producers; and was a founding advisor of the 4-H Junior Achievers. Vickie enjoyed traveling and taking vacations to the beach; but her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren, they were the center of her world.
In addition to her father, Vickie is also survived by her children, Mike (Rachel) Fearon of Greenville, Ashley (Shawn) Ellwood of New Philadelphia; brother, Randy Grove of Parral; grandchildren, Madelyn, Seth, Edee Fearon, Kayne and Karter Ellwood; nephews, Daniel and Tony Grove; and her former husband, Rod Endsley of Dover.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will be greeting friends on Sunday from 2-4 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at 140 South Bodmer Ave., Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Vickie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019