Vickie L. Snively
56, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic, while surrounded by her loving family. Born February 17, 1964 in Canton, she was a daughter of I. Roger Callahan of New Philadelphia and Donna F. (Bake) Callahan of Gnadenhutten. She was a 38 year resident of Gnadenhutten after growing up in Carrollton.
On June 17, 1989, Vickie married Thomas J. Snively, Jr., who survives her at their home. She is also survived by her son, Shane (Samantha) Snively; stepdaughter, Jamie (Adam) Meiser; five grandchildren; her siblings, Tony (Linda), Ike, Jack (Sherry), and Jo Callahan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Vickie was also the dispatcher for Snively Trucking which she operated with her husband.
A public graveside service, officiated by her brother, Tony Callahan, will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery at Gnadenhutten. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.