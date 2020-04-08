The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Vickie Waldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie L. Waldman

Vickie L. Waldman Obituary
Vickie L. Waldman

68, of Strasburg, died Monday April 6, 2020, at New Dawn Nursing Home in Dover following a period of declining health. Born November 28, 1951 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Beverly (Beans) Hawk. She was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School. Vickie was a homemaker and enjoyed making patch quilts and working in her garden.

Her husband, Charles Waldman, whom she married May 14, 1971, preceded her in death on August 23, 2008. She is survived by a good friend, Mike O'Donnell of Strasburg; two sister, Carol Howe of Winfield, Linda (Bill) Johnson of Dover and a brother, Floyd Smearman of Columbia.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and family graveside services will be held in Dover Burial Park. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020
