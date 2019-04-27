|
|
Victoria E. Carpenter 1944-2019
74, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in Hennis Care Center at Dover on April 23, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison on August 8, 1944, she was the beloved daughter of the late Victor J. and Rose J. (Baumholtz) Guida. After graduating from St. Mary's High School and continuing her formal education at Columbus Business School, Vicky married Michael H. "Pat" Carpenter. Together, they were blessed with three daughters whom Vicky cherished. Vicky was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who especially loved spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. She dedicated herself to her family and keeping traditions alive. She was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Altar Society and LCBA. Vicky was passionate about helping others, was Secretary of St. Mary's Alumni and volunteered her time to St. Mary's and Central Catholic Schools. Vicky greatly enjoyed her membership in her "Card Club" and Red Hat Society where she made lifelong friendships. As a caterer for many years, she loved cooking and many will remember her for her delicious food and generous spirit. Vicky's nieces and nephews will remember her as their fun-loving aunt who was always there for them.
She leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her husband, Michael "Pat" Carpenter whom she married on November 16, 1968; her daughters, Justine (Mike) Fredericks and Vicky (Dave Adams) Carpenter, both of New Philadelphia, and Erica (Doug) Jones of Dennison; her siblings, Rosemarie Mills of Tuscarawas and Jim (JoAnn) Guida of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Alex White, Gabrielle, Lauren, Anthony and Luke Fredericks, Ayden and Adalyn Jones, and Faith (Adam Colaner) Nemeth; her great-grandchildren, Gianna and Emma White, and Lily and Dante Colaner; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., with the rosary beginning at 7 pm. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. A meal will be served immediately after mass in Tuscarawas Central Catholic cafeteria. Memorial contributions in Vicky's memory may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share a condolence with the family and sign the on-line guest registry, please visit the funeral home web site, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019