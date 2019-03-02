|
|
Victoria Elizabeth "Vickie" Eichel 1949-2019
69, of New Philadelphia died Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital following a hard-fought illness. Born in Springfield, Ohio on December 7, 1949, Vickie was one of three daughters born to the late Charles "Chuck" and Kathryn "Kay" Holmes Ebright. Vickie attended New Philadelphia High School and for a period of time worked for the former Alsco Company and later served as a nurse's aid in the Baltic area. For many years, however, Vickie loved being an in-home day-care provider. Vickie was an active member of Schoenbrunn Moravian Church at New Philadelphia where she served in many capacities throughout the years. She enjoyed her work as a Brownie and Girl Scout advisor when her daughters were younger and served for many years as a volunteer and board member with Harbor House. Most recently, Vickie has been serving as the Secretary for the Board of Trustees for the Society For Equal Access. When not volunteering, Vickie was an avid reader and faithful Soap Opera watcher. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing and caring for her rose garden, flower beds and her house plants. As a mother and grandmother, there wasn't a thing she would not do for her family. She was an excellent cook and loved making huge meals. To friends of her children, she was known as Mama Vickie, she made sure that no one ever left hungry and that they most certainly felt loved.
Vickie will be deeply missed by her children, Carl "Rocky" (Mary) Eichel, Jr., Gerald Eichel, Carla (Jerry) Watson, Tammy Eichel, Caren Eichel, Debbie (John) Baker, Vickie Eichel, Traci (Robert) Buzzeo, and Robin Torrence, 27 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Completing the family are two sisters, Nancy (Terry) Miller and Debra (Michael) Bleininger, two nieces and two nephews. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Eichel, a great-grandson, Joshua Watson and a nephew, Quentin Miller.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 5-8 p.m. Pastor Ben Lippert will lead a service celebrating Vickie's life in the Schoenbrunn Moravian Church at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. A meal and fellowship will be held in the church social hall immediately following the service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in Vickie's name may be directed to Schoenbrunn Moravian Church, 2200 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Harbor House Women's Shelter, 345 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Vickie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2019