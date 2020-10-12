1/
Victoria Lynn "Vickie" Risley
Victoria Lynn Risley

Octavia Watkins-Patterson

Madison Watkins-Patterson

Vickie Risley, 52, and her beloved daughters, Octavia Watkins-Patterson, 6, and Madison "Maddie" Watkins-Patterson, 4, all of Uhrichsville near Tappan, were tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Vickie was born June 12, 1968 in Dennison. Both born in Dover, Octavia's birthday was June 8, 2014 and Madison's was May 4, 2016.

Vickie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and home maker who loved caring for her family and home. She treasured the time she spent with them, especially enjoying cookouts and decorating for every holiday. The girls will be remembered for their vivacious personalities, as they loved playing together and spending time outdoors. They were always full of energy and added so much life to the family home.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Risley whom she married on June 25, 1998; mother, Barbara (Striker) Meese of Uhrichsville; sons, Greg (Lottie) Gatts, Domus (Sarah) Gatts, and George Gatts; stepsons, Daniel (Leslie) Risley and Beau (Christina) Risley; six grandchildren; sister, Darlene Bowe; brothers, Franklin "Woody" Patterson and Harvey Patterson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Patterson.

Octavia and Maddie are survived by their father, Daniel Risley; biological parents, Ashley Nicole Watkins and Harvey Patterson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Octavia was a student at Claymont's Trenton Ave. Elementary, and Maddie was in pre-school at Claymont's Park Elementary.

In keeping with Vickie's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 12, 2020.
