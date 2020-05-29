VINCENT RAYMOND PACE



91, OF DEBARY FLORIDA, formerly of Dover, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1928 in Dover, Ohio to parents Cesidio (Joseph) and Carmela Pace.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loraine Wills Pace. He was salutatorian of the 1946 class of St. Joseph High School. Vince was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Army. His entire career was with the Times Reporter [and its predecessor the Daily Reporter]. When Vince retired, he had been its Production Manager for a number of years. After retirement, Vince and Loraine moved to Florida where he could enjoy one of his favorite sports, golfing. He and his golf buddies played several times a week for years. Vince said he never tired of enjoying the blue skies and warm weather in Florida, especially during the winter months. His other hobbies included puzzles and competing nightly with the Jeopardy contestants. Excluding Pop Culture, he remained a formidable Jeopardy player up to his death. Family was important to Vince. He is remembered fondly by many. Friends and associates all speak kindly of him. His family remembers a man who was a wonderful father and a good man who worked hard. He is sadly missed.



He is survived by his daughters Diana Willen of Newport, Kentucky, Deborah (Robert) Violet of Lima, Ohio, and son Vincent (Connie) Pace, II of Eagle, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aaron (Christa) Siferd of Bismarck, North Dakota, Chase Violet of San Francisco, California, Jason Violet of Denver, Colorado, Ian Pace of Danville, Kentucky, Christian Pace of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Summer Pace of Boise, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Sara WillenHolmstrom (Keil) formerly of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Camden and Addison Siferd. Other survivors include his sisters Esther Monaco of Dover, Ohio and Tina Saba of Louisville, Ohio, and brothers Donald Pace of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Nicholas Pace of Canton, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dover, Ohio. A memorial service and celebration of Vince's life will be held at a future date.



