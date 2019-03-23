|
|
Viola Jane Clough
85, of Bolivar died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born at Fresno, Ohio, on September 1, 1933, Vi was a daughter of the late David Lee and Hester Mary (Simmers) Foster. She was a 1952 graduate of Fresno High School and on July 10, 1953, married the love of her life, Charles Clough. Together the couple raised four daughters and shared in 62 years of marriage prior to Chuck's passing on February 24, 2016. The family's faith has been nurtured for many years at the First Church of the Nazarene, where Vi served as the Church Secretary for 25 years. She loved traveling and working jigsaw puzzles but above all, loved being a wife, mom, and grandma. Family was a very important aspect of her daily life.
She is survived by four daughters: Vickie (John) Chamberlain, Cathy (Tim) Long, Bonnie (Jack) Kammer, and Sandy Finlayson; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, her twin, Violet (Larry) Carpenter and Dorothy Regula; her brother, Roger Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Vi was preceded in death by a grandson, a great-granddaughter, a great-grandson, a brother-in-law, Jack Regula and a sister-in-law, Juanita Foster.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Mark Maddux will lead a service celebrating Vi's life in the funeral home's chapel on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A meal and fellowship will follow in the Social Hall of the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial in the Coshocton Memory Gardens will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday. Memorial contributions in Viola's memory may be directed to the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 Fair Ave. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Viola's by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019