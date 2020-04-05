Home

Carmel, IN, died March 30, 2020. Viola was born on August 6, 1928 to Phoebe (Ott) and Albert Klein near Baltic, Ohio.

She is survived by children Deb Teuscher, Darry (Jenell) Weaver, Dawn (Curt) Stoll, daughter-in-law Margie Weaver, grandchildren Valerie (Greg) Savage, Brett (Nicole) Stoll, Tara (Lee) Schmidt, Jenna (Josh) Kehrt, Erin Weaver, Alex Weaver and 12 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband of 55 years, Orus Weaver, son Drew Weaver, son-in-law Jon Teuscher, and grandson Jon Teuscher, Jr.

Viola is a participant in the IU Medical School Anatomical Education Program; burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent's Hospice, 8450 Payne Road. Suite 100,

Indpls. IN 46268.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020
