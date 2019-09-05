|
Violet C. Burgess
89, of New Philadelphia, passed away, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Lucy I. (Gowins) Everett. She was a graduate of the former Midvale High School and a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Philadelphia where she served as organist for over twenty-two years. Violet was as member of Martha's Quilters in Gnadenhutten and was an avid musician, seamstress and loved to crochet and quilt. On January 30, 1949, she married the love of her life, Howard W. Burgess, and together raised their children before his passing in 1998.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Jim) Klaiber of Bolivar and Susan (Dave) Schelkun of New Philadelphia; two sons, Howard (Lisa) Burgess and Randy (Tammy) Burgess of New Philadelphia; two sisters, Dolly Canfield and Nancy Meechan; and a brother, John Everett; nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson, who is expected in January. In addition to her parents and her husband, and infant daughter, Sally Burgess; three brothers, Lloyd Everett, Charles Everett and Phil Everett; and two sisters, Margaret Rankin and Lucy Downing also preceded her in death.
A funeral service celebrating Violet's life will be held, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the First Church of the Nazarene at New Philadelphia with Rev. Mark Maddux and Rev. Rick Chapell officiating. Burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 Fair Avenue N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or, Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Violet by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019