Virgil L. Watson
83, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 in his home while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Hinton Watson; and was the owner and operator of Virgil L. Watson Electric Plumbing Plus. Prior to starting his own business, Virgil worked as a foreman at the former Warner and Swasey in New Philadelphia. He was a member of the Holmes United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and was a member and 32nd degree Mason with the New Philadelphia Lodge 177 F. & A.M.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia A. Watson of the residence; a son, Tim (Vickie) Watson of New Philadelphia; three daughters: Marjean (Tom) Cunningham of New Philadelphia, Joy (Dan) Bezak of Dennison and Marla (Carl) Sanders of Dellroy; a brother, Harold (Wilma) Watson of Sequoia, California; a sister, Velma Flaherty of Ravenna; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by a son, David Watson; a grandson, George Lusic III; and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Pastor Roger Warnes officiating. Burial will be in Holmes Church Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or, Holmes United Methodist Church, 6428 Holmes Church Road N.E., P.O. Box 267, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Virgil by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 25, 2019