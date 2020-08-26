Virginia C. "Ginny" Hart
90, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a recent period of declining health. A daughter of the late Earl and Laura (Baker) Crouse, Ginny was born July 13, 1930 at Orange, N.J. Ginny spent most of her adult life working in New York City where she was an actress and then pursued a career as a data analyst and customer service representative. After many years of traveling to New Philadelphia to visit her brother and sister-in-law, she fell in love with the area and relocated to the Tuscarawas Valley following her retirement. Also following her retirement and relocation to New Philadelphia, it allowed for her to have a special relationship with her youngest grandson, Kyle, because of the close proximity of their respective residences. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ginny also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Additionally, she had an interest in aviation. Ginny became a certified pilot and flight instructor and was proud of her membership in Women with Wings.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Hart of Seattle, Wash., and Kevin Hart and his wife, Christy, of Winston Salem, N.C; her grandchildren, Katie Hart Anderson of Coral Gables, Fla., Curtis Hart of Austin, Texas and Kyle Hart of Winton Salem, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Luke Anderson of Coral Gables, Fla., and a sister-in-law, Barb Crouse of New Philadelphia. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and Roger Crouse.
In keeping with Ginny's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ginny by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH.