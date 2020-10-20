Virginia Elizabeth Patterson



91, of Dennison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born March 18, 1929 in Rush Township near Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Guy Robison and Parlee (Pounds) Robison-Kamban. A resident of Tuscumbia, Ala., for 18 years, Virginia married Reuben M. Odle in 1948 who was her loving husband for nearly 20 years until he preceded her in death in 1967. After moving back to Tuscarawas County, she married Ronald Kelly Patterson, Sr. on July 20, 1975. They enjoyed thirty years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 25, 2005. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who was a member of Roxford United Methodist Church.



She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debbie (Roger) Thornton; granddaughters, Brandy (Adam) Snyder and Angela (Erich) Ramseyer; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; brother, Jim (Carol) Robison; many nieces and nephews; and a very dear friend, Nathan Rambaud. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lauverne Rentch; brother, Guy Robison; and infant brother, Gary Lee Robison.



According to Virginia's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service on Friday, Oct. 23, at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to



Community Hospice.



