Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
VIRGINIA ELLEN CANTRELL


Virginia Ellen Cantrell

81, of Newcomerstown, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home in Newcomerstown. She was born Monday,

February 15, 1937 in Clintwood, VA., to the late Grady and Nevada (Mullins) Crabtree. She was married to Troy

Anderson and Albert M. Cantrell, who have both passed away.

She is survived by her children: Franklin M. (Ruth) Anderson, Ray (Sarah) Anderson, Nevada (Rick) Legget, Troy B. (Yen) Anderson, Susetta (Dale) Crawford, Regina (Jerry Perry) Bosold, Terry Wayne (Debbie) Anderson; 15

grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Grady Wedford Crabtree. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

Services will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Byesville. Visitation will be

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Addy

Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at:

www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home., 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 5, 2019
