Virginia Ellen Cantrell
81, of Newcomerstown, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home in Newcomerstown. She was born Monday,
February 15, 1937 in Clintwood, VA., to the late Grady and Nevada (Mullins) Crabtree. She was married to Troy
Anderson and Albert M. Cantrell, who have both passed away.
She is survived by her children: Franklin M. (Ruth) Anderson, Ray (Sarah) Anderson, Nevada (Rick) Legget, Troy B. (Yen) Anderson, Susetta (Dale) Crawford, Regina (Jerry Perry) Bosold, Terry Wayne (Debbie) Anderson; 15
grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Grady Wedford Crabtree. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Services will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Byesville. Visitation will be
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Addy
Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at:
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home., 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 5, 2019