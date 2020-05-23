Virginia Jackson
Virginia Jackson

73, was reunited with her late husband, James, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She is survived by their children, Kimberly Vermillion, J.D. Jackson, Dwayne (Myndi) Jackson, and Karrie (Don) Baker; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly; and siblings, Dean (Jackie) White, Deanna (Chuck) Pulley, Leslie (Jay) Bardall, and Lisa (Chuck) Knotts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter; and a son-in-law. Her full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.

A private, family service is planned.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
