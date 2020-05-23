Virginia Jackson73, was reunited with her late husband, James, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.She is survived by their children, Kimberly Vermillion, J.D. Jackson, Dwayne (Myndi) Jackson, and Karrie (Don) Baker; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly; and siblings, Dean (Jackie) White, Deanna (Chuck) Pulley, Leslie (Jay) Bardall, and Lisa (Chuck) Knotts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter; and a son-in-law. Her full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.A private, family service is planned.