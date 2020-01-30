Home

Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Church of the Nazarene
21066 SR 751
West Lafayette, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Faith Church of the Nazarene
21066 SR 751
West Lafayette, OH
VIRGINIA K. GINNY SHEARROW


1944 - 2020
VIRGINIA K. GINNY SHEARROW Obituary
Virginia K. "Ginny" Shearrow

75, of West Lafayette, passed away at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Ginny was born in Newcomerstown on November 14, 1944, to the late Virgil and Mildred (Garretson) Belt. She graduated from West Lafayette High School and was a talented homemaker throughout her life, she treasured her time raising her family. Ginny was a gifted baker, many people around West Lafayette knew her as the "Cake Lady."

Ginny is survived by her son, Phillip R. Shearrow, of West Lafayette; a daughter, Dawn S. (Steffen) Cameron of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren: Benjamin, Brianna, Blake and Elizabeth (Andrew) Martina; siblings: Don (LeAnn) Edwards, Bill (Kathy) Edwards, Betty McCune and Ellen Theriault all of Newcomerstown; sister-in-law, Ruthie Brenneman of West Lafayette; numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Shearrow, whom passed away on December 24, 2015; two brothers, Roger Belt and Glen Edwards.

A memorial service for Ginny will be held at the Living Faith Church of the Nazarene, 21066 SR 751, West Lafayette on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Jim Lillo officiating, friends may call one hour prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held in Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Living Faith Church of the Nazarene. The family would like to thank all who sent cards, visited, called and prayed for Ginny during the past couple of months. She was truly blessed to have so many loving friends and family members.

The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at:

www.themillerfuneralhome.com

The Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
