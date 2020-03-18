|
Virginia L. Benton
96, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born Jan. 13, 1924 in Kenton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Virginia (McKenzie) Pifer. She was a former member of the Methodist Church in Richwood, Ohio and had retired from Schoenbrunn Gardens at New Philadelphia where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Ginny loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an excellent cook. She also loved to sew, quilt, needlepoint and read.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lt. Col. Bernard Benton, U.S.M.C. Retired. Surviving are three daughters, Barbara (Terry) Kemp of Raymond, Joyce (Robert) Rubeck of Lorain and Jennifer (Michael) Cookson of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren, Justin Rubeck, Ashton Rubeck, Ryan Cookson, Ashley Zeigler and Matthew Cookson and seven great-grandchildren, Isabella Petkovski, Alexandar Petkovski, Max Zeigler, Lily Zeigler, Nathan Zeigler, James Cookson and Daniel Cookson. In addition to her parents and her husband, a son, Jeffry L. Benton; a granddaughter, Natalie Rubeck; a brother, Howard Pifer and a sister, Doris Dick, also preceded her in death.
In keeping with her wishes, Ginny is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and there are to be no services scheduled. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ginny by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020