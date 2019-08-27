|
Virginia L. Pisony
85, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, following a period of declining health. Born in Tuscarawas, she was the daughter of the late Delbert W. and Mary E. (Phillips) Reichman and a graduate of the former Tuscarawas High School at Tuscarawas. She was a homemaker, loved to sing country music and was known for being a good cook.
On Sept. 6, 1958, she married her husband, Albert D. Pisony, and together celebrated over 60 years of marriage. Virginia is also survived by a daughter, Linda Pisony of Dover; five sisters, Deloris Reichman of Uhrichsville, JoAnn Woods of Dover, Fern Kinsey of Florida, Norma Pittis of Dover and Shirley Small of Fairfield; five grandchildren, Eric Pisony, Kayla Pisony, Ryan Pisony, Scott Pisony and April Slates and seven great-grandchildren. A daughter, Dixie Slates and a great-grandson, Steven Pisony also precede her in death.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Pastor Andy McClung officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Virginia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019