1/1
VIRGINIA M. DAVIDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Davidson

Our mother: Virginia M. Davidson, AKA: Pixie's Mom, was called home by her family in heaven on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Jenny will be missed by all who knew her. Mother, friend, grandmother, neighbor, hospice volunteer, crafter, birdwatcher, bus driver, and candy maker. She was the unofficial greeter at Golden Age Retreat and the first person on the bus for a trip to a parade or out to eat. She loved to sit on the front porch, wave to everyone who drove by, and watch the birds. She will be best remembered for all her homemade candy, fudge, and pizzelles she sold at the farmer's market.

She was married to James I. Davidson "Big Jim" as she called him. They have two children: Rick Davidson of Trusville, Alabama and Pixie Furbee of Amsterdam, Ohio. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all her extended family at Carroll Golden Age Retreat for all their kindness and love.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, or Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. N.W., Suite A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved