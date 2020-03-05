|
Virginia M. Noland
100, of Strasburg passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Virginia was born on July 17, 1919 in Perry County, Ohio to the late Charles and Lelia Price McNally. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mont Noland, on August 10, 1997; daughter, Betty McGinnis; sisters, Evelyn McGrath, Marie Rummell; brothers, Everett and James McNally. Virginia enjoyed working in her flower garden, and took great pride in her small vegetable garden as well. She loved crafts, especially crocheting and quilting.
A loving and wonderful mother and grandmother, Virginia is survived by her children, James Richard (Barbara) Noland of Bolivar, Mary (Robert) Gordon of Dover, Elizabeth Rentsch of Strasburg; brother, Oliver McNally of Columbus; sister, June Rummell of California; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg with Jim Harris officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery. Following the burial, a funeral luncheon will be held in the funeral home's reception center. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 5-7 pm in the Strasburg funeral home. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Virginia may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020