Virginia Mae Albertine
91, of Midvale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Dana and Susan (Boyer) Rowan and a graduate of the former Midvale High School. Virginia is survived by her six children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Virginia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
