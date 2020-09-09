1/
Virginia Mae Albertine
Virginia Mae Albertine

91, of Midvale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Dana and Susan (Boyer) Rowan and a graduate of the former Midvale High School. Virginia is survived by her six children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Virginia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
