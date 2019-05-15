|
|
Virginia Mae Frey Ault 1945-2019
73, of rural New Philadelphia died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home. Virginia was born on June 1, 1945 at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, to the late Robert and Gretta (Durbin) Frey. Virginia was a 1963 graduate of Gnadenhutten High School and then attended and graduated from Capital University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught history and physical education for one year before moving on to work for Ohio Bell Telephone Company, which became Lucent Technologies, from where she retired after twenty nine years in 2003. Virginia enjoyed collecting antiques, doing crafts, sewing, rug hooking, painting, knitting, and especially quilting. She was a member of the Fellowship Haus.
Surviving is her husband of nine years, James Ault, whom she married on December 31, 2009. Also surviving are her daughter, Crystal (Jason) Kirk of Tenn.; step-sons, Greg (Kathy) Ault of Uhrichsville, and James Joshua (Karen) Ault of Gnadenhutten; grandsons, Evan and Kasey Kirk; seven step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia (Dalton) Renner and Karen (Thomas) Morrison both of rural New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Virginia will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home of Gnadenhutten, 244 N. Walnut St. Gnadenhutten, OH 44629 with Pastor Kari Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Fry's Valley Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Haus, PO Box 1092, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made to the family at
www.kochfhgnaden.com
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on May 15, 2019