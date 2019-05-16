|
Virginia Mary Mason Browning
"Together Again"
age 86, of Dover, passed into the arms of her Savior early Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Centre after a period of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bryce C. Browning. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 24, 1932, Virginia was the daughter of Robert T. Mason and Mary (Chapin) Mason. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Robert T. Mason, Jr. of New Jersey.
Virginia graduated in 1950 as valedictorian from Harding High School in Marion, Ohio, where her father was the owner of the local radio station, WMRN. She attended Oberlin College and graduated from The Ohio State University, where she met her future husband. Virginia and Bryce were married on Aug. 30, 1952.
Virginia and Bryce settled in Dover in 1972, and remained there for the rest of their lives. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose many talents included classical piano, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She loved to hike, and catalogued wildflowers on each trail. She supported Bryce in organizing his many trips to the Governor's Art Show in Columbus. Virginia was a natural teacher, and she earned her Master's Degree in Education from Kent in 1975, and taught special education for the two years following.
Mrs. Browning was as advocate for people with special needs in the community, and served on the board of the Alcohol, Drug, Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) from 1994 to 1999.
Virginia overcame a multitude of physical ailments throughout her adult life, and her faith in God brought her through many trials. She has been an inspiration to all who have known her. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn L. Browning of New Philadelphia and Catherine (James) Heaston of Dover, and a son, Bryce M. Browning of New Philadelphia.
Mrs. Browning's remains have been donated to the Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine. A memorial service led by Pastor Hombre Liggett will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 pm at Harvest Church in Dover. A dear friend and local author, Polly Patin-Mellor, will be giving a eulogy. All friends and family are invited to share personal stories about Virginia.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2019