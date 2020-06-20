Virginia Rose Ridgwayage 95, formerly of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, currently residing at Sunrise of Dublin, Ohio went peacefully home to the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Rose was born on November 21, 1924 in Tuscarawas, Ohio, daughter to the late Raymond Demuth Arthurs and Agnes Schindler. She was a class of 1942 graduate of Tuscarawas High School. On September 27, 1946, Rose wed the late William "Bill" John Ridgway, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. During WWII, Rose was a true "Rosie the Riveter", as she worked assembling aircraft tails in Uhrichsville as part of the war effort. She then went on to work for the Indian Village Saving and Loan as a bank teller, from where she later retired in 1978. Rose was an active community member, sharing her time with many organizations. She was a member of the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, Gnadenhutten and New Philadelphia Senior Citizens, Morning Circle, Arbutus Chapter 288 of the Ohio Eastern Star, and Martha's Quilters. In her leisure time, Rose enjoyed golfing and was a former member of the Ladies Golf League at Big Bend. She also enjoyed playing Euchre, reading, flower gardening, and model railroading. Rose most enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren.Rose is survived by a son, John Ridgway of Hilliard, 5 grandchildren: John (Leah), Jill, Josh (Tilia), Patrick (Cheryl), and Jennifer (Christopher), and 14 greatgrandchildren: Josh, Ben, Abby, Katie, Allison, Christopher, Carly, Timothy, Graham, Reid, Isabella, Davis, Banks, & Crew. In addition to her beloved parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by a son, David "Chip" Ridgway; siblings, William "Bill" Arthurs and Betty Arthurs Hunt; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Ridgway.A celebration of Rose's life will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Koch Funeral Home of Gnadenhutten, 244 North Walnut Street in Gnadenhutten with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, P.O. Box 126, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629. Online condolences may be made at:Koch, Gnadenhutten(740) 254-4200