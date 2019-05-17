|
|
Virginia W. Deeds 1934-2019
84, of Dover, a wife, mother, and loving grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on May 10, 2019, following a lengthy period of declining health. Born in Newark, Ohio, on June 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Nelson and Nell Elizabeth (Hoover) Williams. After graduating from Newark High School in 1952, Virginia graduated from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked for Berea Hospital, White Cross Hospital, Union Hospital, and Dr. Gedaldig's office as a registered nurse. She was devoted to her family. Virginia gave selflessly of her time, talent, and energy to care for her husband, four children, and grandchildren.
She was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Dover where she served in a variety of capacities including the board of trustees, the Methodist Women, the finance committee, and the staff-parish committee. She also enjoyed social functions with her dear friends of the Jr. Clionians club, the Union Hospital Auxiliary, and the Women's golf league at Union Country Club. Additionally, she served on numerous area boards including the YMCA, T-4-C, United Way, the Adams Board, and the Tourist Club. Virginia was married for 63 years to the love of her life, the late Charles L. Deeds, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2019. From a young age Virginia was a kind, determined and hard-working person. With Charlie, she established and achieved many goals over a good, long, and balanced life. She had a sweet smile and pleasant demeanor.
She will be deeply missed by her four children, Melinda S. Deeds, Ginger D. (David) Giesen, C. Jason (Erin) Deeds, and Stephanie D. (fiancé, Rob Stewart) Sanda; 11 grandchildren, including William (Sarah) Giesen, Taylor (Tyler) Scofield, Kathleen (fiancé, Dennis Holowaty) Deeds, Claire (Kellen) Blomquist, Charles J. Deeds, Thomas Giesen, Megan Deeds, Mary Deeds, Abigail Sanda, Chase Sanda, and Bridget Deeds; two great-grandsons, Jayden and Brooks Giesen; her sisters-in-law, Joan Mortimer of Zanesville and Mary Jane Williams of Nevada; brother-in-law, Bill Shera of New Jersey; her brother, Ted (Connie) Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Williams, and her sister, Jean Shera.
The community is invited to visit with one another and Virginia's family in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622, on Friday, May 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Virginia's life, with Pastor Dave St. Aubin officiating, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The service will begin at 10 a.m., with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Both will take place in Dover's First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be directed to the Dover First United Methodist Church, 1725 N. Wooster, Ave., Dover, OH 44622. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2019