Virginia W. Deeds
The community is invited to visit with one another and Virginia's family in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Friday, May 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Virginia's life, with Pastor Dave St.Aubin officiating, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The service will begin at 10 a.m., with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Both will take place in Dover's First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Dover Burial Park.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019
