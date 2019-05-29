Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Dover's First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Dover's First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Deeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia W. Deeds


1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Virginia W. Deeds Obituary
Virginia W. Deeds

The community is invited to visit with one another and Virginia's family in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Friday, May 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Virginia's life, with Pastor Dave St.Aubin officiating, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The service will begin at 10 a.m., with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Both will take place in Dover's First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Dover Burial Park.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.