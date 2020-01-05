Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIVIAN SWEEBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIVIAN B. SWEEBE


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIVIAN B. SWEEBE Obituary
Vivian B. Sweebe

age 99, of Glendale, Arizona, and a former resident of both Canton and Stone Creek, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Glendale. Born August 27, 1920, in Stone Creek, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Verba Isenogle Haas. Vivian graduated from Stone Creek High School in 1939. She was a loving homemaker.

Vivian is survived by her sons, Mark Sweebe of Glendale, and Scott Sweebe of Flagstaff, Arizona; her granddaughter; her two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Rose of Newcomerstown, and Donna Danley of Kimbolton; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene, Marjorie, Doris and Karla.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Tuesday, January 7th., 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Stone Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIVIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -