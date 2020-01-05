|
Vivian B. Sweebe
age 99, of Glendale, Arizona, and a former resident of both Canton and Stone Creek, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Glendale. Born August 27, 1920, in Stone Creek, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Verba Isenogle Haas. Vivian graduated from Stone Creek High School in 1939. She was a loving homemaker.
Vivian is survived by her sons, Mark Sweebe of Glendale, and Scott Sweebe of Flagstaff, Arizona; her granddaughter; her two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Rose of Newcomerstown, and Donna Danley of Kimbolton; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene, Marjorie, Doris and Karla.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Tuesday, January 7th., 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Stone Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020