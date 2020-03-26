|
Vivian Lee Decker
78, of Bowerston, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Park Village Southside at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Edward and Priscilla (Allen) Bessemer, Vivian was born December 25, 1941 at Uhrichsville, Ohio. Vivian graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1959. She was a respiratory therapist and worked at Union Hospital at Dover for over 15 years. In her spare time, Vivian enjoyed sewing and crocheting but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, James Decker whom she married on May 16, 1965; her children, Tammy Michelle (Craig "Butch") Lucas of Beach City, Rod (Lynn) Decker of Indianapolis, Dawn (Jeff) Jones of Dellroy, Denise (Kevin) Penso of Dennison, Danielle (Aaron) Crawford of Canton and Jami (Brett) Belknap of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Seth Lucas, Stacee (Zack) Sparks, Drew (Kristen) Penso, Alyssa Jones, Aaron Crawford Jr, Caleb Decker, Emily (Barry) Perron and Payton, Benjamin and Connor James Belknap and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Sloan, Nick and Jonathan with one on the way. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Rhiannon Lucas.
In keeping with Vivian wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Vivian by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020