Vivian M. (Van Fossen) Kurtzmanof Wilmot, passed away on July 30, 2020. Born on February 8, 1922, she was the fourth of nine children born to Delbert E. and Mary J. (Morhardt) Van Fossen. She grew up on the family farm located on Strasburg-Bolivar Road. As a child along with her brothers and sisters she attended the one-room Hartline School and later Strasburg High School from which she graduated in 1940. On August 16, 1941 she married the love of her life, Robert J. (Bob) Kurtzman with whom she shared 63 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 28, 2004. A devoted wife and mother she had the reputation among family and friends of always being there when anyone needed a helping hand. She was a member of St. Therese (Holy Family) Catholic Church, Brewster, and its Altar and Rosary Society and was a mainstay at its famous chicken dinners; she was a member and past officer of Weimer-Widder American Legion #549 Auxiliary, and a member and former officer of the 69th Infantry Auxiliary. For many years she was a fixture at the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Department's monthly ham dinners where she took care of the donated pies and cakes and was affectionately referred to as the "Pie Lady". She retired from the former Apple Creek Developmental Center where she worked as an LPN and was recognized for her dedication and service by being named Employee of the Year.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert J. (Bob) Kurtzman, Jr. and his wife, Pat; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene (Loretta), Willis (Ruth), Deb (Cora), Mary Lou, Bobby Van Fossen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kate (Wilmer) Kaderly, Lillian (Lyle) Tope and Carol Van Fossen. She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Doyle; grandchildren: Robert J. (Joe) III, Edward (Cate) and Shelly Kurtzman; great grandchildren: Jacob, Courtney, Ashley and Frankie ; great great grandchildren: Peyton, Abel, Sage, Leo, Graham and Crew; brother Warren Van Fossen; sister-in-law, Gerry Van Fossen Lacroix; her second "family" Lenny and Debbie Hummel and their children: Chris, Madison and Melissa; special friend Norwada Croskey; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff of Country Club who took such loving care of Vivian during her time there.A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Church (St. Therese Campus) on Tuesday. Burial will be next to her dear husband at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Strasburg. In lieu of flowers the family suggestions donations may be made in her memory to the Wilmot Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Mill Street, Wilmot 44689; Wilmot Cemetery Association, Wilmot 44689 or Robert J. Kurtzman, Jr. Memorial Park c/o Village of Wilmot, Wilmot, 44689.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737