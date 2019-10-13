Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Cumberland United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vonita Sampsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonita L. Sampsel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vonita L. Sampsel Obituary
Vonita L. Sampsel

age 77, of Mineral City, passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019. She was born March 20, 1942 in Magoffin County, KY, a daughter of the late Dale and Nora (Sizemore) Patrick, and had been a resident of Mineral City most of her life. Vonita was a 1960 graduate of Tusky Valley High School. She had been a Nurses Aide at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Taber Ridge Community Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey "Red" Sampsel, on Nov. 20, 2016, five sisters and one brother, Mae Price, Lena Courim, Rena Haney, Louise Fantin, infant Anita, and Wishard Patrick. Vonita was a loving and faithful wife, mother, and grandmother, and is survived by her husband, Bernard L. Sampsel, with whom she celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on June 11th, one daughter, Rhonda (Paul) Rennie, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Sharon Sampsel, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Herron, and their daughters, Olivia and Essie, Nicholas Herron and Milana Harmon, and his son, Louden, Tyler (Leah) Herron, Chelsea Sampsel, and Matthew Sampsel; one sister and two brothers, Virginia Fowler, Wiley Patrick, and Jimmy Dale Patrick; and her loving companion, Bink.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in New Cumberland United Methodist Church with Rev. John Dunn officiating. Interment will be in New Cumberland Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vonita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now