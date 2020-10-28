Walt Weaver



76, of Strasburg and formerly of the Stone Creek/Newcomerstown area, died October 26, 2020. He was under Community Hospice care and had fought a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer. Born August 14, 1944 in Barnhill, Walt was a son of the late Charles (Bus) and Wilma Zurcher Weaver. He was a 1962 graduate of the former Midvale High School where he was active in sports. He was employed at the old Sparta Manufacturing/Furon Company for 22 years. He retired from his professional career with Dover High Performance Plastics in 2006 where he was a set-up man and acting supervisor for the preform department. Walt had a passion for setting up presses and took much pride in his work. He was very meticulous ensuring quality parts and genuinely enjoyed his job. He was a member of the Dover First Christian Church where he held a special place in his heart for his church family. He knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Walt was an avid outdoorsman, having a passion for wildlife. He loved hunting and fishing, and spent many hours in the fall sitting in tree stands that he built himself, deer hunting. He also spent many days on area lakes fishing, especially in the spring. In younger years, he enjoyed fox trapping and water trapping, and selling his belts to area fur buyers. In earlier years, Walt was an avid bowler. He was a member of several area leagues acquiring many bowling trophies. He loved to reminisce, telling humorous stories about his old bowling days with his buddies. A huge sports fan, Walt loved the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also followed NASCAR. He never turned down the opportunity to watch a game. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing cards. There weren't too many card games that he didn't know how to play. Most importantly, Walt had a kind and giving heart. He never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone from any walk of life. He had a great sense of humor and will truly be missed.



Walt is survived by his wife of 31 years and the love of his life, Kathy Smith Weaver, whom he married June 14, 1989; three sons: Mark (Stephanie) Weaver of Columbia City, IN, Terry (Sengmany) Weaver of Noblesville, IN, and Jason (Regina) Willis of Powells Point, NC; two granddaughters, Alexandra (Hunter) Davis of Trenton, NJ, and Alyssa Weaver of Noblesville, IN, both of whom he loved dearly; one sister, Shirley Schweitzer of New Philadelphia; three brothers: Dale (Rose) Weaver of Thurmond, NC, Michael (Lea) Weaver of Tuscarawas, and Donald Weaver of Canton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many special friends. Also surviving are some special brothers and sisters-in-law, Mildred Weaver of Beach City, Sidney and Lois Smith of Cincinnati, Gary and Pam Smith of Somerset, and Randy and Bonnie Smith of Strasburg. In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Tommy Weaver; his sister, Tammy Weaver; and his mother-in-law, Ruby Smith, whom he had a deep affection for.



Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Friday, October 30th., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Pastor Josh Robinson will lead a service beginning at 2:30 with burial following in Dover Burial Park. Walt's family is extremely grateful for Community Hospice and the excellent care they provided to him and the family. Please direct memorial contributions in Walt's memory to either Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622. All guests are asked to wear a mask and respect the 6' social distancing requirement while at the funeral home. All are invited to share memories and condolences with the family and light a candle in memory of Walt by visiting his permanent memorial on the funeral home's website.



