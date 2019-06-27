Home

Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Keene United Methodist Church
27100 Co. Rd. 1
Coshocton, OH
View Map
WALTER FRANK DOUGHTY


1937 - 2019
WALTER FRANK DOUGHTY Obituary
Walter Frank Doughty

82, of Coshocton, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Truman Hospice House, New Philadelphia. He was born in Coshocton on February 18, 1937 to the late Frank and Bernice (Hahn)Doughty. He was a member of the Coshocton Rube Band and the Gideons and attended the Roscoe United Methodist Church. He previously worked for the Coshocton Grain Company and was a school bus driver, but mostly he loved to farm.

Walter is survived by his children: Robert (Kathy) Doughty and Karen (Bill) Chanay both of Coshocton; grandchildren: Michelle and MacKenzie Doughty, Matthew Chanay, Megan (Jason) Hursey, Summer, Cruz, Vernon, Katherine, Joseph, Melissa, Anthony, Myleah, Myl'Asia, and Frankie Chanay; three great grandchildren; brother, Paul (Janet) Doughty; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his two wives, Lois (Daugherty) Doughty and Elizabeth "Anne" (Winterhalter) Doughty; grandson, Caleb Doughty; and

sister, Elsie Fortune.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Funeral services for Walter will be held at the Keene United Methodist Church, 27100 Co. Rd. 1, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Monday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Dairel Kaiser and Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Keene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the 4-H Endowment or the Coshocton Rube Band; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com

Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on June 27, 2019
