Wanda A. Dolzani 1926-2019
92, of Navarre, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. She was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on October 26, 1926 to the late Louis and Anna Sokowoski. Wanda was employed as an office manager at Timken Roller Bearing in the 1940's during the war. She also worked at Troup and Pluto as a photo retoucher and retired from Aultman Hospital where she was employed as a Lab Assistant for 10 years. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church, enjoyed arts and crafts and had a great collection of Red and Milk Glass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Frost, Stella DeMattio and Helen Dallau. She leaves her sons, Michael (Stacey Clemence) Dolzani and Jeffrey (Barbra Lewis) Dolzani; her brother, Louis Sokowoski Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 9, 2019