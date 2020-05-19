Wanda J. KingOf Uhrichsville, passed away on her 87th birthday, May 13, 2020, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born at home on May 13, 1933 in Union Twp., near Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Stone Spurlock and Mary Lee (Burnette) Spurlock. The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Albert Spurlock and Francis Marion Spurlock. A lifelong area resident, Wanda was a 1951 graduate of Uhrichsville High School and a member of the Uhrichsville Elks. She was a longtime member of Uhrichsville First Christian Church who treasured the time that she spent with her family, especially for Christmas dinners. She enjoyed gardening and canning, and dearly loved her feline companions, Patches and Tigger.Wanda is survived by her longtime, loving companion, Ralph Trushell; son, Cecil King; and a large extended family which includes her dear cousins, Donna Pancher, Todd Pancher, Nancy Kerns, and Bonnie Cohen, and nieces, Linda Kay, Becky and Jessie Huston, and Shawnee Dunlap.According to Wanda's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. Rev. Gordon Furbay will officiate a private, family graveside service in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where she will be interred with her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.