Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Wanda Jean Ehrhart


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Jean Ehrhart Obituary
Wanda Jean Ehrhart 1931-2019

87, of Dover, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover following a period of declining health. She was born July 8, 1931 in New Cumberland, one of ten children of the late Albert Victor and Anna Roberts Kollar. Wanda attended New Philadelphia High School and on December 10, 1949 she married David A. Ehrhart. The couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to David's passing on August 8, 2008. Wanda was a devoted member of the First United Church of Christ at New Philadelphia.

A loving mother, she is survived by Cathy (Raymond) Belknap and Carol (Richard) Dean both of New Philadelphia and Lisa (James) Decker of Scarsdale, New York; a son, Robert Ehrhart of St. Petersburg, Fla;. her grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Belknap, Shawn (Brenda) Belknap, Tiffiny (Kelby) Siler, Brooke Dean, Amanda Miller and Sam and Hannah Decker; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, James Kollar and numerous nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Velma Hardwidge, Jane Milburn, Vera Barnett and Anne Class and brothers, William, John, George and Lytal Kollar.

In keeping with Wanda's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held on East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Wanda by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 422, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2019
