Wanda Jean Willis
93, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Wellston, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Florence (Oiler) Hammond; and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. Wanda was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and baking but her most favorite thing she loved to do was watch her grandson, Aiden, who was the "apple of her eye". In 1945, Wanda married her husband, George Willis, and together shared 54 years of marriage until his passing in 1999.
Surviving are two sons, George (Sheila) Willis of St. Louis, Missouri and Joe (Tina) Willis of New Philadelphia; a sister, Peggy (Donald) Walton of Wellston; five grandchildren: Jason (Regina) Willis of North Carolina, Chad (Paula) Willis of Hartville, Nathan Willis of Akron, Rachel Dingess of Carrollton and Aiden Willis of New Philadelphia; a great granddaughter, Kennedy Willis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A brother, Glenn Hammond, is also deceased.
A service celebrating Wanda's life will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia, with Rev. Brandon Keck officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia and a reception will be held in the Geib Family Center following the interment. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Wanda by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020