Wanda Jean Wottle 1928-2019
Of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 28 at the age of 91. She was born on April 12, 1928 to Eunice and Charles Plotner, one of five girls. Wanda married James Wottle on July 25, 1947. She became an operator for Ohio Bell prior to taking on the full-time job as mother to her five kids. She loved to travel and make new friends, she was a voracious reader of anything between two covers, and found great happiness in gatherings with family and friends. But most of all, she was a follower of Jesus Christ and loved her family. Wanda graduated from American School Foundation of Monterrey, Mexico and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Kent State University when she was 56 years young. She enjoyed proving to the younger students that the acquisition of knowledge has no age limits.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (Thomas) Thomas of North Canton, Ohio, Dave (Jan) Wottle of Germantown, Tenn., Timothy (Dawn) Wottle of Scottsdale, Ariz., Eric (Sue) Wottle of New Philadelphia, Ohio and James (Iva) Wottle of Tampa, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her twin sister, Donna Smith of Coshocton, Ohio and sister, Charlene Briggs of Fort Worth, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Patsy (Jack) Wottle.
The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N, Canton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson United Methodist Church, 4900 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton, Ohio , with the Rev. Ed Fashbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Canton.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019