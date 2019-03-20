|
Wanda L. Loos 1940-2019
78, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 17, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born July 19, 1940 in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Florence W. (Brown) Welfley. Wanda was a 1958 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had attended NewPointe Community Church. She retired in 2000 from Howden-Buffalo in New Philadelphia and had formerly been employed with General Electric in Dover.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Loos of Dellroy and Andrew (Sandy) Loos of Dover; a daughter, Wendy (Chris) Klemm of Whitewright, Texas; three sisters, Ruth Ann (Fritz) Johnson of New Philadelphia, Doris (Phil) Sklad of Oakridge, TN and June Weaver of Dover; a brother, Bill (Nedra) Welfley Sr. of New Philadelphia; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, two sisters, Sharon Brown and Nancy Wise also preceded her in death.
In keeping with her wishes, a private family service will be conducted in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Rick Laine from NewPointe Community Church officiating. Following the service, she is to be cremated through the care of the Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to NewPointe Community Church, 3950 State Route 39, Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Wanda by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019