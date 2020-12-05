Wanda Marie Acheson-Germany-Royer87, of Scio, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, after a long decline. Born December 4, 1932, in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Forest Wayne and Clara Agnes (Bucey) Betts. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husbands, Gilbert Acheson, Walter Carl Germany, and Roy C. Royer; a stepson, Terry Royer; and great-grandson, Asher Smith. Wanda was a Tappan Lake area resident for much of her life, except when she lived out of state from 1955 to 1971. She was a graduate in the last class from Bowerston High School in 1950 before earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Anderson College in 1954. She was a high school English and music teacher in Indiana, Kansas, and finally New Philadelphia. In retirement, she taught private piano lessons for many years. Wanda was a woman of deep faith who served as a church pianist from the age of 12 until her health prevented her from continuing. She had most recently attended Barrs Mills Church of God and had previously been a member of Dennison First Church of God. She was always active in the Women of the Church of God and served as their National President from 1982 to 1988. She enjoyed travel, having visited Africa twice, as well as touring in Europe, sewing, and painting.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Stephen (Kathy) Acheson; daughter, Rebecca Germany; stepchildren, Brenda (Rick) Smith, Babette Germany, Roger (Cheryl) Royer, Debbie (Scott) Sindeldecker; daughter-in-law, Denise Royer (Jon) Witting; grandchildren, Andrew, Rachael, and Stephanie Acheson, Josh (Kaci) Smith, Kamryn (Star) Sherrer, Shayne and Malia Storey, Jeremy (Andrea) Royer, Aaron (Renee) Royer, Loretta Royer, Deon Royer, Jared (Amanda) Royer, Brice Royer, Brittany (Craig) Preas, and Erica (Eddie) Ortiz; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Rev. Samuel S. (Martha) Betts; and several nieces and nephews. Wanda's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Dover's Park Village for the wonderful care given to Wanda.In the interest of public health, a private, family funeral is planned. She will be interred in Beaver Valley Cemetery near Tappan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children of Promise (Anderson, Ind.) or Tuscarawas County Hospice.