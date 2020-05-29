Wanda Vera (Runyon) Baileyage 86, of Bolivar, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 27, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Wanda was born Dec. 26, 1933 in Hemphill, W.Va., to the late Charles Lee and Icie Myrtle (Mullins) Runyon. She will be reunited with her husband, Juddy, of 55 years whom she married on Aug. 11, 1951 in Bland, Va. Wanda retired from Nickles Bakery and worked the family farm. But her greatest achievement was that of devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included embroidery, reading and attending Bluegrass festivals with her husband. She was also involved with the Tusky Valley Booster Club while her children were in school.Wanda will be mourned and missed deeply by her four children, Kathryn (Dirk) Symons, Linda (George) Housos, Vera (Dave) Montgomery, and Jerry Bailey; and seven grandchildren, Julie (Brad Kerekes) Mathias, Justin (Jennifer) Peden, Jeremy (Andrea) Bailey, Kevan (Christine) Peden, Jordan (Ali) Bailey, Brandon Symons, and Dirk (Tracy) Symons III. She has fourteen great-grandchildren, Reed (Courtney) Herron, Taylor (John Palmer) Herron, Jacoby, Crosby and Rowan Bailey, Jaxson and Liam Peden, Tatum, Cole, Calli, Alyssa, Piper, Adelie and McCall Symons; and two great great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Neva; three brothers, Gary, Charles and Randall; one sister, Sandra (George) Tamas; brother-in-law, Ray Bailey and sister-in-law, Joetta Runyon and Eunice (Vernon) Quantz, with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Deceased are three brothers, Kenneth, Ernest and Douglas Runyon and an infant sister.Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fort Laurens Cemetery of Bolivar, Ohio with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory and sign the online register, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113