Wanda Vera (Runyon) Bailey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Vera (Runyon) Bailey

age 86, of Bolivar, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 27, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Wanda was born Dec. 26, 1933 in Hemphill, W.Va., to the late Charles Lee and Icie Myrtle (Mullins) Runyon. She will be reunited with her husband, Juddy, of 55 years whom she married on Aug. 11, 1951 in Bland, Va. Wanda retired from Nickles Bakery and worked the family farm. But her greatest achievement was that of devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included embroidery, reading and attending Bluegrass festivals with her husband. She was also involved with the Tusky Valley Booster Club while her children were in school.

Wanda will be mourned and missed deeply by her four children, Kathryn (Dirk) Symons, Linda (George) Housos, Vera (Dave) Montgomery, and Jerry Bailey; and seven grandchildren, Julie (Brad Kerekes) Mathias, Justin (Jennifer) Peden, Jeremy (Andrea) Bailey, Kevan (Christine) Peden, Jordan (Ali) Bailey, Brandon Symons, and Dirk (Tracy) Symons III. She has fourteen great-grandchildren, Reed (Courtney) Herron, Taylor (John Palmer) Herron, Jacoby, Crosby and Rowan Bailey, Jaxson and Liam Peden, Tatum, Cole, Calli, Alyssa, Piper, Adelie and McCall Symons; and two great great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Neva; three brothers, Gary, Charles and Randall; one sister, Sandra (George) Tamas; brother-in-law, Ray Bailey and sister-in-law, Joetta Runyon and Eunice (Vernon) Quantz, with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Deceased are three brothers, Kenneth, Ernest and Douglas Runyon and an infant sister.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fort Laurens Cemetery of Bolivar, Ohio with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory and sign the online register, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved