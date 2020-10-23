1/1
Warner Edward Maurer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner Edward Maurer

age 83, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, October 21, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia. Born on October 10, 1937, in the family's Goshen home, Warner was a son of the late Paul and Faye Warner Maurer He attended school at Midvale and married his life-long companion, the former Rowena Cope on August 13, 1960. In 1961, Warner joined the United States Army Reserves and served until his discharge in 1966. He was employed for more than 30 years at the former Reeves Steel at Dover where he worked on the Galvanizing Line. In his younger years, Warner was an avid deer hunter who also enjoyed trail riding all over the family property on his Quad. He also enjoyed working on classic cars. Most of all, he loved being at home with his family.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Warner is survived by three children, Sherri Maurer, Cindy Maurer and Douglas Maurer; his siblings, Shirley Davis, James Maurer, Sue (Leroy) Cope, and Rick (Bambi) Maurer all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Warner was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Davis and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law from his wife's family.

The family will greet guests on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the chapel of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Stan Williams will lead a service celebrating Warner's life at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Ridgecrest Memorial Gardens at Dover. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who are not staying for the service do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Maurer family. Memorial contributions in Warner's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Warner by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
01:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved