Warner Edward Maurer
age 83, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, October 21, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia. Born on October 10, 1937, in the family's Goshen home, Warner was a son of the late Paul and Faye Warner Maurer He attended school at Midvale and married his life-long companion, the former Rowena Cope on August 13, 1960. In 1961, Warner joined the United States Army Reserves and served until his discharge in 1966. He was employed for more than 30 years at the former Reeves Steel at Dover where he worked on the Galvanizing Line. In his younger years, Warner was an avid deer hunter who also enjoyed trail riding all over the family property on his Quad. He also enjoyed working on classic cars. Most of all, he loved being at home with his family.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Warner is survived by three children, Sherri Maurer, Cindy Maurer and Douglas Maurer; his siblings, Shirley Davis, James Maurer, Sue (Leroy) Cope, and Rick (Bambi) Maurer all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Warner was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Davis and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law from his wife's family.
The family will greet guests on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the chapel of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Stan Williams will lead a service celebrating Warner's life at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Ridgecrest Memorial Gardens at Dover. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who are not staying for the service do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Maurer family. Memorial contributions in Warner's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Warner by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
