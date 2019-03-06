Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Interment
Following Services
South Lawn Cemetery
Beach City, OH
View Map
Warren Grant Condon Obituary
Warren Grant Condon

96, of Beach City passed away March 4th, 2019 at Amherst Meadows, Massillon. He was born at Maud, Ohio, the son of Richard and Mabel Tucker Condon and had been a life resident of 70 plus years. Warren was a Rail Roader from the age of 17 and retired as a dispatcher in 1983 from Norfolk and Southern, he was a World War II Veteran, served in Europe with the Army 746th Railroad Battalion.

He is preceded by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Condon whom he married on Aug. 2, 1955, he enjoyed traveling and camping together with Dorothy in their Airstream and going to his Army reunions, they were able to visit most of the 50 states. He enjoyed spending time gardening, photography and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He survived by one son, Paul (Linda) Condon of Canton; three daughters, Ruth Brothers of Massillon, Mary Ann (Rick) Merry of Beach City and Betty (Steven) Long of Jackson Twp; 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home with Father Tom Bishop officiating. Friends may call Thursday, March 7th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Condolences may be made on www.lantzerfuneralhomes.com.

Lantzer Funeral Home, 330-756-2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019
