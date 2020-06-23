Wayne D. Gingerich
Wayne D. Gingerich

86, of Mt. Hope, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a period of declining health due to a stroke. He was born on Aug. 25, 1933 to the late Dan J. and Ada (J.C.Miller) Gingerich, and was married to Clara H. Weaver, on Feb. 20, 1958 who survives. Wayne was a member of the New Order Christian Fellowship Church.

Surviving is his wife, Clara; seven children, Harry (Betty) Gingerich of Martinsburg, Larry (Eva) Gingerich of Millersburg, Ada (James) Gingerich of Burkesville, Ky., Betty (Mark) Miller of Millersburg, David (Mary) Gingerich of Summertown, Tenn., Katie (James) Kline of Osage City, Kan., Mary (Delbert) Kline of Millersburg; 42 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jonas (Mary) Gingerich. Preceding him in death are his parents; a twin sister, Anna; and three grandchildren, Melissa, Jamin, and Benjamin Gingerich.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Eaton West Church, 14583 Salt Creek Rd., Applecreek, OH 44606 with Minister Jake Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery. Friends may call at the church any time after 4 p.m. on Monday and any time on Tuesday. A special thank you to friends, neighbors and LifeCare Hospice for their support during Wayne's illness.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
