|
|
Wayne E. Wheeler
Together Again
96, of New Philadelphia died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born June 23, 1923 in Grand Rapids, Michigan he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie Mae Wheaton Wheeler. Wayne was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ellen Wheeler on August 23, 2010; grandson, David Perkins; brothers, Bruce and Dale Wheeler. Wayne attended Michigan State, Ohio State, Kent State Tuscarawas and Garrett-Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, Ill. From 1946 to 1977 he served the churches in Denton, Md., Lansing, Mich., Bradford, Mansfield, and New Philadelphia, Ohio. From 1977 to 1993 he served United Methodist Churches near New Concord, Adamsville, Winfield, Dover (Faith United Methodist) and New Philadelphia (Crooked Run). He retired from the Church of the Brethren in 1988, and from the United Methodist Church in 1993. Wayne was the recipient of the Kent State University Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for the year 1971-1972, Certificate of Anniversary of Ordination with the Church of the Brethren and a Certificate of Appreciation for his many years of faithful service with the United Methodist Church.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Dawn Roberts of Michigan, Karren Tinius of Arizona and Becky (James) Perkins of Baltic; sister, Joyce (Max) Douglas of Colorado; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18th starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Jerusalem Church, with the family greeting friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Wayne may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Church or to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019