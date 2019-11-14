Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE E. WHEELER

Send Flowers
WAYNE E. WHEELER Obituary
Wayne E. Wheeler

96, of New Philadelphia died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18th starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Jerusalem Church, with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating, the family will be greeting friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Wayne may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -