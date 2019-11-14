|
|
|
Wayne E. Wheeler
96, of New Philadelphia died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18th starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Jerusalem Church, with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating, the family will be greeting friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Wayne may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019