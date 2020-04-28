Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Hall


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Hall Obituary
Wayne Hall

age 98, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. He was born on Aug. 16, 1921 at Cadiz, Ohio. He was the son of the late Arthur and Gladys (Henderson) Hall. Wayne was a graduate of Muskingum College. He initially worked for Goodyear Aircraft in Akron where he was a member of the Goodyear Squadron. It was there that he met Lucy Harper who was to become his loyal and devoted wife from 1945 until her death in 1988. Following service in the United States Army, he returned to Cadiz, where he shared the ownership and operation of Hall Motor Company, a Ford dealership. Later, he attended Western Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, and served several years in the Methodist ministry until ill health prevented his continuance. During his retirement years in Dover, he and Lucy shared an antique business.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernese Hall. Surviving are three sons, Garold (Betty) of Cleveland, Ohio, Richard (Cheryl) of Lake Arthur, La., Robert (Peggy) of Palm Coast, Fla; his daughter, Rebecca (Lester) of Green Lane, Pa; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wayne was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dover.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Wayne, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -