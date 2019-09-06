|
Wayne Heter
age 82, of Oldtown Valley, New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on February 19, 1937, Wayne was a son of the late Elmer J. and Olive K. Edie Heter. He attended New Philadelphia Schools and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He also enjoyed working on his family farm, fishing, hunting, making krepples and fixing just about anything. The times treasured most by Wayne were family events in which, hosted cook outs, shared stories, and spent time on his porch taking his grandchildren for rides on "the bus", his swing.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 61 years, the former Sherry A. Meyer whom he married on November 8, 1958; their children: Mike Heter of Newcomerstown, Jeanne Heter, Brenda "Pete" Heter and Suzanne Heter all of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Ryan, Keely, Seth, Ian, Justis, and Quenten, seven great-grandchildren; his siblings: Marilyn Otte, Freddie (Mary) Heter, Carlene (Richard) Graham, Daniel (Norma) Heter, John (Mary) Heter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Wayne's life will be led by Rev. Hugh B. Berry in the funeral home's chapel on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Immediately following services, all are invited to share in a meal in the fellowship hall of St. Peter's Church. The family requests memorial contributions in Wayne's name be directed to St. Peter's Church, 3640 Oldtown Valley Road S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Wayne by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019