Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
WAYNE M. MILLER


1948 - 2020
WAYNE M. MILLER Obituary
Wayne M. Miller

71, of 3619 Township Road 124, Millersburg, died suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of an apparent heart attack while going with his horse and buggy. He was born near Wilmot on September 17, 1948 to the late Monroe J.S. and Annie (Miller) Miller and married Susan Schlabach on September 30, 1971. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his sorrowing wife and children: Stephen (Erma) Miller of Dundee, Rosanna (Joas) Hershberger of Fresno, Ruth (John) Raber of Baltic, Barbara (Vernon) Weaver of Dalton and Leon Miller of the home; grandchildren: Sharon Miller, Dwayne (Ruth), Jonathon (special friend Rosanna), Bryan and Lisa Hershberger, Karen, Matthew, Rhoda, Bruce, Diane, Susan and Kyle Raber, Kevin, Elaine, Stephen and Elijah Weaver; brothers, David (Clara) Miller of Millersburg and Paul (Betty) Miller of Baltic; sisters: Edna (Henry) Raber of Millersburg, Elizabeth (Dean) Yoder of Fredericksburg, Katie (Raymond) Troyer of Baltic, Esther (Paul) Beachy of Dundee and Dena (Norman) Stutzman of Fresno; sisters-in-law, Emma Miller and Lovina Miller, both of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Wyman; a stillborn grandson; brothers, Eli, Joe and Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Amanda Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at the family residence with Bishop Wayne R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Oswald Cemetery at the Mast residence in Mechanic Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020
